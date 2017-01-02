Camrose New Year's Day 2017 festivities

City of Camrose Coun. Max Lindstrand and other organizers unveil the Canada 150 Mosaic, an eight-foot by 12-foot mural made up of 846 four-inch by four-inch tiles in celebration of Canada and it's 150 years of history and culture at the Camrose Recreation Centre on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The individual tiles were all hand painted by people from Camrose and later assembled by designer Lewis Lavoie and his assistants Phil Alain and Paul Lavoie. The mosaic cost $12,000 and was covered by the City of Camrose as part of the Canada 150 commemoration, Camrose is one of eight Alberta communities to be accepted as participants in the program. Josh Aldrich/Camrose Canadian