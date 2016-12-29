Pointed toes and twitching tails carried ten-year-old Harley Shymanski and eleven-year-old Erin Lowe through a familiar winter wonderland in Ballet Victoria’s The Nutcracker at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre Dec. 18.

The aspiring ballerinas appeared as mice in the Christmas classic, which featured 23 local dancers.

“Some people think mostly when you're younger, you have really cute moves, you mess up and you don't care and everybody thinks it's really cute,” said Shymanski.

Performing in the company of professional dancers, however, implied a certain degree of maturity.

“We were in a big dance that everybody knew and if we messed up, it would be very scary,” said Shymanski. “You could mess up the story.”

The local dancers spent six weeks prior to the show gaining confidence in their choreography, but had only a short window for familiarizing themselves with their cues and the rest of their crew. To Lowe, this emphasized the importance of being reactive and ready to make adjustments on the fly.

“You have to be actively in the scene, “said Lowe. “Pay attention to what else is going on.”

She said exercising these skills helped her become a better dancer.

Fifteen-year-old Courtney Bratrud, who performed as a party girl, especially appreciated the occasion to concentrate on the theatrical aspects of her routine.

“For character ballet, or any other dance you're doing, you need to be either sassy or sad or happy in a way that doesn't look cheesy.”

She said participating in the full-length production prompted her to concentrate on conveying a genuine character.

Lisa Rootsaert, artistic director at the Camrose Academy of Dance, explained that many of the dancers are accustomed to performing before adjudicators at festivals and competitions, where there are slightly different expectations.

“[At a competition], they're looking for your technique and your performance quality while you're dancing, that combination, whereas in a production, you're there to have all that, but also to entertain and to tell the whole story from start to finish,” said Rootsaert. “We just don't have that avenue a lot of the time here, so it's kind of nice to have that performing arts centre where they're bringing in companies like this to give those opportunities to the kids and to open more minds to go, ’Oh! There's a whole other side to this dance thing!”…which is interesting too, for me as a teacher.”

After leading the dancers through the audition and rehearsal processes, Rootsaert enjoyed watching the dancers make this transition.

For 14-year-old Tatiana Howard, who starred as Clara, the height of the experience was growing in both skill and confidence under the instruction of her appointed Ballet Victoria “mom.”

“As soon as I would go off-stage, I had my mom and she would…just guide me,” said Howard, describing how Ballet Victoria taught her that “dancing isn't just one placement and then another, you can do what you feel,” and, “You don't always have to be this position and this time like a robot; it can be natural.

“I wish that I could just do the whole performance over again,” said Howard, whose only regret was not snapping a picture with her transitory dance family before they headed off to the next town.

“Of all the dancers, I was super proud of what they had done, and everybody I talked to just said, ‘Wow, our kids really stepped up!’ And they did, they did a phenomenal job,” said Rootsaert.