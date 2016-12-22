Merry Christmas from the Food page

It’s hard to believe this will be the last article in the Food page in 2016! As I look back on this past year, I think we’ve sampled a lot of new restaurants together, chatted through many food topics, ideas and common food interests.

Every time someone stops me in a store and says they read my article, I can’t even put to words how that makes me feel! I’m still surprised to hear that some people read right to the end! And what a privilege I’ve had this year to meet so many people serving, preparing and loving food in our community.

Camrose is a great place to eat. I LOVE writing these articles for you, and as I consider Christmas coming and what gift I could give to my readers, I decided to crack open my old recipe box of favourites and share some of my must-have family tradition recipes for our family Christmas. I hope you enjoy them too!

•••

For Christmas mornings growing up, my brother Chet decided this was a must-have breakfast that’s now become a tradition for my family too. This recipe has very few words, but is a no-fail and smells so good baking while you open up stockings Christmas morning.

Pull-a-parts

• Butter bundt pan

• Fill with frozen uncooked buns (buy in frozen food section)

• Melt 1 cup of butter with 1 cup of brown sugar, pour on top

• Put 1 pkg of vanilla pudding on top

• Cover overnight with a wet tea towel

• Christmas morning, bake at 375 for 18-20 min.

•••

If you’re hosting a houseful for Christmas and cinnamon pull-a-parts just won’t cut it, this is my “impress the relatives back-up plan” and also the first breakfast my husband and I ever made for the entire extended family. It’s sure to impress and fill up folks before the holiday festivities begin.

Breakfast Casserole

• Cook 1 package of hash browns, then use to cover bottom of 9x13 baking dish

• Mix together 1 dozen eggs with ½ cup milk, pour over cooked hash browns

• Grate enough cheese to completely cover the top

• Slice 3 tomatoes to cover

• Cook 1 pkg of bacon and put 1 piece over each tomato

• Bake at 400 for 45 minutes

•••

My oldest brother Todd went off to college and brought back the coolest things. He always had the coolest wrapping paper and gifts I’d never seen in our small town. The best thing he brought home was my sister-in-law Rhonda, who introduced us to so many fun new recipes. One year they made buckets and buckets of different flavours of Jell-O popcorn. My family and I are huge popcorn fans, so this recipe was added to our Christmas food tradition roster. Here’s the recipe so you can be the fun sister-in-law and wow your family too!

Jell-O popcorn

8 cups popped popcorn

¼ cup butter

4 tbsp corn syrup

½ cup white sugar

1 4oz package of Jell-O

• Heat butter and syrup until melted. Add sugar and Jell-O. Boil over low heat, stirring constantly for 2-3 minutes. Pour over popcorn. Mix well.

•••

Don’t forget the salad. Our Christmas dinners always have so many salads, the turkey sometimes takes the back seat! When I think of salad, I think of lettuce, veggies and healthy. When my mom puts a salad on the Christmas dinner table, it’s Jell-O, whipped cream and marshmallows (ingredients that I think belong in dessert). Here’s one of my mom’s favourite recipes the grandkids love her for, and strangely enough we get to call salad.

Marshmallow salad

1 cup mini coloured marshmallows

1 can pineapple tidbits

1 box of orange Jell-O

1 can mandarin orange slices

1 cup whipped topping

½ cup coconut

Drain and combine fruit, add orange Jell-O, marshmallows and coconut. Fold in whipped topping. Chill 30 minutes, then serve.

•••

And whatever you do, don’t forget the stuffing! My first turkey dinner away from home, I invited some college friends over to join me for a huge feast. It was a big undertaking and it turned out I forgot to serve the stuffing. Since then, I’ve never missed serving stuffing for a turkey dinner and I’ve found a way better recipe that you cook in the crockpot. This one will go nicely with your turkey and save space on your stovetop! My sweet friend Karla shared this with me and it’s one of my Christmas favourites!

Crock Pot Dressing

1 cup butter or margarine

2 cups each chopped celery and onion

¼ cup parsley

1 tsp poultry seasoning

½ tsp salt and pepper

1 ½ tsp sage

½ tsp marjoram

1 tsp thyme

2 cups chicken or turkey broth

2 eggs, beaten

12-13 cups bread cubes

Melt butter in skillet and sauté onions, celery and parsley. Pour over bread crumbs in a very large bowl. Add all seasonings and toss well. Pour in enough broth to moisten. Add beaten eggs and mix well. Pack lightly into crockpot, cover and cook on high for 45 minutes. Then reduce to low for seven hours.

•••

For dessert, if you want simple but fabulous, this layered candy bar dessert is a must-have in our family. It can be made the day before and is sure to please a crowd.

Candy Bar Dessert

Crust: Oreo crumbs and melted butter, mix together and pat into a 9x13 pan .

First layer: Beat together an 8oz package of cream cheese, ½ container frozen whipped topping. Pour over crust, then sprinkle toffee bits to cover, refrigerate.

Second layer: Beat together 1 package of instant chocolate pudding, and 1 package of instant vanilla pudding with 3 cups milk, spread over the cream cheese layer.

Topping: Cover with the remaining frozen whipped topping, then drizzle with chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings or additional toffee bits. Chill 12 hours, or freeze for one hour, then cut and serve.

•••

Enjoy these recipes from my family to yours this Christmas. I wish you a wonderful season filled with great food, but more importantly great company as you’re surrounded by those you care about most. It’s been a privilege serving you in the Food page in 2016, and I look forward to what’s in store for 2017! Thank you for reading, thank you for your interest in all things food, and have yourself a very blessed Christmas.

