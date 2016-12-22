Former Camrosian becomes Canadian skeleton champ

After competing at the Canadian Skeleton Championship for the last three years, former Camrose resident Lanette Prediger sledded her way to a first place spot.

The Dec. 9 win was the cherry on top of what has been a successful first half of the season for Prediger, who is currently the Intercontinental Cup Circuit (ICC) champion, with three medals and four podium finishes.

The skeleton season is split between Europe and North America, with athletes competing in two races in Germany and two in Austria. In the new year, the tracks in Calgary and Lake Placid will see Prediger compete to keep her first place spot.

Prediger first got into skeleton in 2006 and started competing for Canada in 2008.

On icy tracks of roughly 1,500 meters, athletes can reach speeds of up to 140 km/h.

Prediger said her favourite part of competing is the feeling of sliding.

“I love being on the sled. It’s an amazing feeling. It’s like when you’re a kid and you head to Jubilee Park and you toboggan down head first. It’s like that but extreme,” she said. “It’s like a controlled chaos because you have to be super on point with your steers, your attention, your focus, but on the other hand to be fast, you have to let it go a bit. You can’t be controlling things too much or you’ll be slow. It’s completely exhilarating and it’s unlike anything else I’ve ever done.”

Prediger splits her time between working full time as an urgent care doctor in Calgary and training full time, something she’s thankful for, despite the difficulties it can present.

“I find that it’s a double edged sword, in a good way,” she said. “It’s hard to work nearly full time and train full time. A lot of the athletes that I compete against are in a fortunate enough position that they don’t need to work, so it makes it difficult from that perspective.”

However, Prediger thinks trying to balance the two parts of her life is a good thing.

“When you are training so hard at an elite level and preparing for the Olympics, it’s really easy to be completely consumed by your sport,” she said. “Every aspect of your life can revolve around it and I think having the opportunity to work at the same time actually provides a balance.”

Following the holiday break, Prediger is planning on competing at the World Championships in February, though ultimately her focus will be on preparing for next year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“A lot of my focus this year is in preparing for that, which is coming up really quickly.”