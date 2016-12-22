News Local

École Camrose Composite High School recognizes academic standouts

Image: 1 of 4

(Above) More than 20 of last year�s Grade nine students were presented with honours during an awards ceremony at �cole Camrose Composite High School Dec. 16.�� Back row: Kallista Ashton, Raunaq Bansal, Erica Bernard, Hannah Boller, Jesse Borgfjord, Erik Bouck, Anika Briscoe, Kyle Brooks, Tyson Dick, Ciaus Doig, Benjamin Eggink.� Front row: Brooke Gendreau, Tyler Hafso, Tatiana Howard, Leif Hvenegaard, Kevin Ma, Gillian Nimmo-James, Hershita Sainbhee, Emma-Leigh Simonot. Amielle Christopherson/ Camrose Canadian�

Last year’s Grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 students were presented with honours during an awards ceremony at École Camrose Composite High School Dec. 16.

 



